4 arrested, including 3 teens, in 16-year-old's shooting death in Mesquite, police say

On Monday, police announced that four people had been arrested on charges of capital murder in Key'Mydre Anderson's death.

MESQUITE, Texas — Three teenagers and one of the teen's mother have been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Mesquite last month, police said.

Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson died Jan. 22 after a witness reported seeing him fall out of a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road in southeast Mesquite.

When police arrived, they found that Anderson had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Monday, police announced that four people had been arrested on charges of capital murder in Anderson's death: Johnathan Pyle, 19, of Dallas; Simon Guillen, 18, of Wilmer; Crystal Guillen, 34, of Wilmer; and a 15-year-old juvenile who is not being named.

Crystal Guillen is the mother of Simon Guillen, police said.

Investigators learned that Anderson was shot "as a result of a failed robbery attempt" involving the sale of a gun, according to a police news release.

More information about how the shooting happened, and each suspect's involvement in the incident, was not released Monday.

Anderson's mother in January told WFAA that she was desperate to find out what happened to her first-born son.

“Now, I only have memories, and pictures and video,” Anderson's mother, Shenika Palmer, said.

A witness reported seeing Anderson fall from a vehicle, initially leading police to respond to the incident as a crash. But police said later that they believed Anderson had possibly been pushed out of the car.

He was found near Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mesquite, less than two minutes from his home, his mother said.