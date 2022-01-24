Mom wants to know happened to 16-year-old found shot in Mesquite

At first, officers thought he was in a car accident. They later ruled he had been shot.

MESQUITE, Texas — The mother of a 16-year-old found with a gunshot wound Saturday evening is desperate for answers on what may have happened to him.

Mesquite police are investigating the death of Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson as a homicide.

Police said they responded just after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road. That's where a witness reported seeing a person "fall from a vehicle."

According to police, officers found Anderson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital, but he later died.

“Now, I only have memories, and pictures and video,” Anderson's mother, Shenika Palmer, said while wiping away tears as she talked about her first-born son.

Palmer said her son stepped out of the house on Saturday evening, after a friend picked him up.

“All I know is he pulls up in a black Honda civic, all black,” Palmer recalled.

But, somehow, later that night, Anderson was shot in the chest and, police believe, possibly pushed out of a car. He was found feet away from Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mesquite, less than two minutes from his home, Palmer said.

“That’s what hurts," she said. "Not even two minutes. That’s right there."

At first, officers thought the 16-year-old was involved in a car accident. But, "in fact, it wasn’t an accident,” said Officer Jolyn Lopez from the Mesquite Police Department.

Palmer told WFAA that officers found Anderson with nothing on and his skin scraped up.

"They said his whole body was skin, like he was dragged,” Palmer described.

She said at least one witness ran over to help and put a jacket over her son, making sure he was warm until the ambulance arrived.

“The witness says he was dangling," she described. "My baby was holding on. He didn’t want to go."

A mother’s pain.



16y/o Key’Mydre Palmer was found dead on the side of the road in Mesquite w/a gun shot wound. Mom says, her son had road rashes all over his body. @MesquitePD_TX are looking for his killer.



Palmer was a student at Horn H.S.

He worked to help mom out💔@wfaa pic.twitter.com/Bst2nRAxRH — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) January 24, 2022

Palmer said her son was a sophomore at Horn High School in Mesquite ISD and was the oldest of five. He also was working at Sonic as a cook to help contribute to the household and care for his siblings after Palmer's brother died.

“It made Key’mydre the man of the house when my brother passed," she said. “He had a job so he can help me."

Now, Palmer said her family is trying to cope with Anderson's loss. They set up an online crowdfunding campaign, hoping it will financially get them on their feet.