16-year-old dies after found with gunshot wound in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — A 16-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound Saturday evening, Mesquite police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they responded just after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Clay Mathis Road, where a witness reported seeing a person "fall from a vehicle." The incident was initially believed to be a vehicle accident, police said.

According to police, officers found the 16-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.