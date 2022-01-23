x
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in southern Dallas, police say

Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 6600 block of Glade Street.
DALLAS — A man and a woman died in an apparent murder-suicide in southern Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 6600 block of Glade Street, in a neighborhood near Camp Wisdom Road and Interstate 35E.

When police arrived, they found a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman dead inside the home, according to a police news release. Both people had been shot. 

Police said the shooting appeared to be a domestic violence murder-suicide. More information about the shooting was not released.

The people who died have not been named by police.

