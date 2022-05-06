2 Dallas officers indicted on multiple charges in George Floyd protests in 2020, sources say

Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams and Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry, both SWAT officers with Dallas police, were initially charged in the case in February.

DALLAS — A grand jury has indicted two Dallas police officers accused of assaulting protesters who were marching in support of George Floyd during the summer of 2020, sources told WFAA.

On Friday, a Dallas County grand jury indicted Williams and Mabry on multiple charges in the case, sources confirmed to WFAA.

Officials have not said how many charges each officer faces, or what charges they are being indicted for.

Dallas County prosecutors in February had filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and official oppression against both officers. It was unclear whether those were the charges they were indicted for Friday.

Williams had previously been terminated from the department on Jan. 25 for violating the department’s use of force policy when officials said he repeatedly punched a man in the head while trying to intervene in a large fight in the middle of Elm Street. Video captured the incident.

Mabry has been with the department since January 2010 and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Division. Officials said he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Court documents have said Mabry and Williams fired foam "sponge" rounds -- a less-lethal type of ammunition -- at protesters in Downtown Dallas in May 2020.

Body camera footage of one such incident showed Mabry enter the field of view, then raise, point and shoot one round from a 40mm launcher containing an impact foam projectile in the direction of protester David McKee.

According to an affidavit, body camera footage also captured Williams "opening his 40 mm launcher and removing a spent cartridge from the launcher."

According to the same affidavit, McKee told investigators that “the first shot went through his carboard sign and struck his right bicep, and the second shot, fired moments after the first shot, struck his left testicle and thigh, and that the injury to his left testicle required surgery."

Among the other protesters injured by the sponge rounds was Brandon Saenz, who was hit in his left eye and had to have it surgically removed.

He was hit with a sponge round on May 30, 2020, as he protested near Dallas City Hall.

"Then all of a sudden I heard a boom and I got heat,” said Saenz.