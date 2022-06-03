Fort Worth police officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, department says

Fort Worth police said the officer has been with the department for seven years.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty, according to the department.

Fort Worth police said Victor Rucker was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on June 2. The Fort Worth Police Department said Rucker was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers after they learned of the arrest.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted," the department said in a press release.

Officer Rucker has been with the department for seven years and was assigned to West Division Patrol at the time of his arrest, police said.

This comes after the recent arrest, and in one case, firing of two other Fort Worth police officers.

On May 20, Fort Worth Police Officer Mitchell Miller was fired after an investigation revealed he lied about using force against an arrested person.

Miller had arrested someone for public intoxication in January 2022 and was taking him to the Fort Worth jail, police say. As Miller was walking the arrestee toward the jail entrance, the person turned toward Miller, and Miller reacted by shoving him to the ground. It was caught on surveillance:

Fort Worth Police Corporal James Howard was placed on restricted duty following his arrest in Colorado on May 15, in an off-duty domestic violence incident. Howard has been with the department for 26 years and was assigned to the Weapons Range, police said.