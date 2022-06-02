Fort Worth ISD announce 3 new principals, 7 new assistant principals for 2022-23 school year

The announcement of the three new principals comes during a time when district leaders are still looking for the next superintendent.

FORT WORTH, Texas — There has been an ongoing rise in turnover among superintendents and other leadership roles in the education industry in many parts of the U.S., forcing districts to deal with shifts in their staff.

North Texas is in the middle of its own transition period. Since November 2021, 10 superintendents from 10 local school districts have announced they are leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions.

On Thursday, Fort Worth Independent School District announced three new principals along with seven new assistant principals for the 2022-23 school year.

This comes during a time when the district is still searching for a new superintendent.

In January, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner announced he would be stepping down from his position. His last day will be in August. Earlier in May, district leaders set up and hosted community events to get input about what should be expected from the next superintendent.

Who are Fort Worth ISD's new principals?

Of the three new Fort Worth ISD principals, one previously served in the same role while another came from the nearby Dallas ISD.

David Paraham is the new principal at Woodway Elementary. He was formerly the principal resident at Dallas ISD.

Stephanie Hughes is the new principal at Lily B. Clayton Elementary. She has previously served as principal there and comes back to her position after being a data analyst at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary.

Jose Lara is the new principal at Trimble Technical High School. He was previously a principal at Lake Worth ISD.

Dexter Dotson is the new assistant principal at Benbrook Middle School and Benbrook High School. He was formerly a teacher in Dallas ISD.

Melissa Strom is the new assistant principal at Arlington Heights High School. She was previously an instructional coach at Poly High School.

Beverly Liberato is the new assistant principal at J.T. Stevens Elementary. She was formerly a specialist in educational technology.

Sandra Saenz Huerta is the new assistant principal at William James Middle School. She comes to the job after being a counselor at South Hills High School.

Erica Ward is the new assistant principal at Monnig Middle School. She was formerly an instructional coach at O.D. Wyatt High School.

Jessica Tackett is the new assistant principal at Marine Creek Collegiate High School. She was previously a post-secondary coach at Marine Creek Collegiate High School.