Man faces several charges in abduction of 11-month-old, strangulation of ex-girlfriend, Tarrant County officials say

On Feb. 24, Dawkins allegedly forced his way inside his ex-girlfriend’s home, strangled her and took their 11-month-old daughter, Fort Worth police say.

Editor's note: Above video previously aired when the child and the suspect were located.

A man accused in the February kidnapping of his 11-month-old daughter and strangling the child’s mother was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury Wednesday, officials say.

Lancelot Dawkins, 26, was indicted on several charges including two counts of aggravated kidnapping, impersonating a public servant and assault of a family member by impeding breath, according the Tarrant County District Office. He was also charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath from December 2021.

A statewide AMBER Alert was activated. During a press conference, Fort Worth police announced law enforcement was working around the clock to locate the missing child and Dawkins.

On Feb. 25, Fort Worth police said officers in Edgewood, New Mexico performed a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The 11-month-girl and Dawkins were found inside.

The 11-month-old was safe. Dawkins was arrested and taken into custody on a probation violation warrant for a previous domestic violence case, according to police.

Dawkins had bonded out of jail the same morning before the kidnapping and traveled straight to his ex-girlfriend’s home, police said.