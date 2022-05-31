Fort Worth neighborhood fights back against crime

Homeowners in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood are trying to make their community safer following car break-ins and thefts.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Homeowners in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood are hoping to get the attention of police and said they just want to feel safe at home.

Lavelle Hines moved into the Southgate area about a year ago. He immediately started introducing himself to neighbors, especially those with young people who like to play basketball outside his home with his sons.

"Right now, we're not safe. You know, we're not safe and it bothers me," said Hines.

Some of Hines' frustration about the crime in his neighborhood has been caught on camera. One video shows a man ransacking his car just after midnight.

"These guys, same guys, have stolen pistols from people's cars here in the neighborhood. Man, it bothers me," said Hines.

But there is another part of the video that bothers Levelle most.

Seconds after the car break-in, his wife is seen arriving home from work as the burglar hid behind their fence.

"I'm always worried about her," said Hines. "But to, you know, to see on camera that my wife actually pulls up seconds before the criminal is there."

Other neighbors have videos to show police like one of a man outside another neighbor's home around 3 a.m.

One person even left stolen items which Hines hoped to turn over to the police hoping they would check them for fingerprints.

The concerned father also showed WFAA the tire marks left by drivers who repeatedly target their street to do doughnuts and has even hit a parked car.

Many times, the drivers are spinning out in broad daylight. But Hines shared it's been difficult to get the police there in time when it happens, even with the incident where the driver crashed into his neighbor's brand-new car and fled the area.

Hines said, "They hit his car — boom!"

Hines works to make his street safe and friendly by making sure he knows as many people in the area as possible. Not only so he can look out for their safety, but also to make sure their kids are safe too.

"I make sure I know all of my neighbors. If your child shows up at my house, I must know the parent before that child comes back again," said Hines.

Fort Worth police told WFAA there is a Neighborhood Police Officer assigned to Hines' area, to help address ongoing crimes like in the videos showing criminals in action.

"These guys are in our vehicles, cutting out catalytic converters, you know, in our backyards," said Hines. "It's very scary."

Hines is even more concerned that there are several single mothers in their area who work all kinds of hours.

Since he and others have seen suspicious people around their homes in the middle of the night, he worries that the car break-ins will escalate into people getting their homes broken into if they don't get a handle on the rising crime.