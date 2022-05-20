Fort Worth police officer fired for excessive force

Fort Worth Police say the officer lied about the incident in which he shoved down a handcuffed person.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department fired an officer Thursday after an investigation revealed he lied about using force against an arrested person.

The officer, Mitchell Miller, had arrested someone for public intoxication on Jan. 28 and was taking them to the Fort Worth Jail, police say. While they were walking toward the jail entrance, the arrested person turned toward Miller, and Miller reacted by shoving him to the ground.

Because he was handcuffed, police say, the victim fell face first onto the concrete, causing him to lose consciousness. Miller didn’t report this use of force and told his supervisor no force was used.

Another Fort Worth officer reported the incident, police say, spurring an Internal Affairs investigation. Miller was stripped of his police powers and put on restricted duty during this time pending the inquiry. It was determined from the review Miller had used excessive force and lied about the incident.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes fired Miller because of this incident and the case has been forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review, police say.

Miller had been previously disciplined for violating several of the department’s general orders while in contact with a prisoner, police say, and his continued failure to adhere to the department’s standards necessitated his firing.

“When force is exercised without justification or restraint, it undermines the confidence and trust in law enforcement,” an FWPD statement reads. “Members of law enforcement derive their authority from the public; and therefore, must be ever mindful that they are not only the guardians, but also the servants of the public.”