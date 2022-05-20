Fatal Fort Worth shooting leads to SWAT situation, police say

Two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire, police said. One person died and another went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth led to a SWAT situation that lasted several hours, police said Friday morning.

Fort Worth police said officers responded at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to 1060 Woodlands Circle, which is an apartment complex named The Woodlands Apartment Homes, on a shooting call. Police said a physical altercation in the parking lot led to an exchange of gunfire between multiple people. Two people were shot, according to police.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said SWAT was called out to help find a shooter, but no one was located. At one point, officers deployed what appeared to be flash bangs, but no injuries were reported as the apartment was empty.

Police announced the apartment had been cleared shortly before 4 a.m.