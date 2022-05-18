19-year-old dies after shooting outside motel in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway for the murder of a 19-year-old who was shot outside of a motel in Arlington, police say.
According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were sent to the InTown Suites on South Cooper Street near Sublett Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
On the way there, 911 dispatchers got a call from a couple saying they picked up a 19-year-old who was shot outside that motel. Paramedics caught up with them and took the victim to a hospital, but police say he died from his injuries.
Based on their investigation, detectives think just before the shooting, the 19-year-old got into the backseat of a car parked outside the motel. He was allegedly hit by the gunfire after getting out the vehicle a few minutes later.
Police believe the suspect then got in that same vehicle and drove away from the scene. Because of that, officers don't think this was a random incident.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will name the victim after his family has been notified of his death.
Police say no one has been arrested, but detectives are following up on "promising leads."