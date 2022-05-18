19-year-old dies after shooting outside motel in Arlington, police say

Detectives believe the suspect shot the man Tuesday night after he got out of a vehicle. That person then allegedly took the car and left the scene.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An investigation is underway for the murder of a 19-year-old who was shot outside of a motel in Arlington, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were sent to the InTown Suites on South Cooper Street near Sublett Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

On the way there, 911 dispatchers got a call from a couple saying they picked up a 19-year-old who was shot outside that motel. Paramedics caught up with them and took the victim to a hospital, but police say he died from his injuries.

Based on their investigation, detectives think just before the shooting, the 19-year-old got into the backseat of a car parked outside the motel. He was allegedly hit by the gunfire after getting out the vehicle a few minutes later.

Police believe the suspect then got in that same vehicle and drove away from the scene. Because of that, officers don't think this was a random incident.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will name the victim after his family has been notified of his death.