Fort Worth police officer arrested in Colorado on domestic violence charge, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer was placed on restricted duty following his arrest in Colorado in a domestic violence incident, the department announced Wednesday.

Fort Worth police officials said the officer, identified as Corporal James Howard, was arrested in Rio Grande County in southern Colorado. The Rio Grande County Sheriff's Department contacted the department on May 15 about the incident that occurred while he was off-duty, the department said.

Police said it began as an administrative investigation and Howard was placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police powers.

Howard has been with the department for 26 years and was assigned to the Weapons Range, police said.