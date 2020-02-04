LIST: These are the positive cases of COVID-19 at North Texas nursing homes and state-supported living centers

So far in North Texas, there have been more than 500 positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths in long-term care facilities in the region.

There have been reports of positive COVID-19 cases at 265 nursing facilities and 82 assisted living facilities across Texas, state officials said on April 22.

At least 187 nursing home residents and 53 assisted-living residents who had the coronavirus have died, according to state health officials.

Almost 7,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County.

Below is a breakdown of cases at area nursing homes and state-supported living centers.

Dallas County

Number of cases: 190 cases, 25 deaths

As of April 23, Dallas County health officials were reporting almost 200 cases at 13 long-term care facilities. In addition, there have been 25 deaths at these facilities tied to the novel coronavirus.

County officials have continued to point to nursing facilities as some of the most vulnerable. Judge Clay Jenkins said Friday that the Parkland Mobile Testing unit completed 152 tests at one facility that day.

The confirmed cases are broken down as follows:

Monticello West - 26 cases, 6 deaths

- 26 cases, 6 deaths Skyline - 37 cases, 3 deaths

- 37 cases, 3 deaths Edgemere Senior Living Facility - 8 cases, 4 deaths

- 8 cases, 4 deaths Reserve at Richardson - 14 cases, 4 deaths

- 14 cases, 4 deaths Brentwood Place One - 58 cases, 6 deaths

Saint Joseph Village - 1 case

Villages of Dallas - 1 case

Brentwood Place Two - 11 cases, 1 death

Winters Park Nursing and Rehab - 1 case, 1 death

Duncanville Health and Rehab - 21 cases

The Avenues of Park Forest - 7 cases

The Madison on Marsh - 1 case

Presbyterian Village North - 4 cases

Tarrant County

Number of cases: 185 cases, 4 death

As of April 23, Tarrant County health officials confirmed there were 185 positive COVID-19 cases among patients and staff at long-term care facilities. There are also four confirmed deaths.

Twenty-two facilities in the county have positive cases, officials say, although they did disclose what facilities.

AdventHealth Care Center Burleson confirmed on April 23 that 34 residents, 24 staff members have tested positive.

Previously, at least 11 residents and 1 staff member had been confirmed as positive cases at Heartis Arlington Assisted Living.

At least one positive case of coronavirus has also been reported at James L. West Center for Dementia Care.

Denton County

Number of cases: 109 cases, 5 deaths

The Denton State Supported Living Center is a residential facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems.

As of April 16, 54 residents and 50 staff members at DSSLC had contracted COVID-19.

Four people who were residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center have died from the disease, according to county officials. Three of the four deaths were announced on April 11. They include a woman in her 80s, another woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s. On April 14, officials said a man over the age of 80 who was a resident at the facility had also died.

Also in Denton County, a man in his 90s who was a resident of a Lewisville nursing home died from COVID-19, county officials said April 5. He had been hospitalized due to the illness.

Lamar County

Number of cases: 41 cases

Between staff and residents, 41 people associated with the Paris Healthcare Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the Paris-Lamar County Health District announced on April 26.

The 41 cases from the nursing home make up the bulk of county's outbreak. Of the 50 total cases, seven are believed to be travel-related while 43 are from community spread, officials said.

Nineteen patients are in the 60 to 69 age range, while seven are between the ages of 70 and 79. Eight people who have tested positive are 80 years or older.

There are also seven people who are between 50 and 59, four people between 40 and 49, three people between 30 and 39 and two people between 20 and 29 with the disease. Officials did not say who among them, if any, had additional underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk.

All of those who have tested positive have been notified and immediately quarantined, according to officials, who are strongly recommending people wear masks in public.

"This virus has seemed distant to most people in our community. It was happening elsewhere," Mayor Steve Clifford wrote on Facebook. "Now we know that many people who were infected with the virus and had no symptoms have been in numerous public places throughout our community. And most of the people in our community are still not wearing masks."

Clifford also announced that county health resources would be diverted to containing the spread from the "massive outbreak" at the nursing home, prompting further drive-thru testing scheduled for later this week to be postponed.

Ellis County

Number of cases: 19 cases, 1 death

As of April 23, 19 people associated with Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation have contracted COVID-19, Waxahachie officials said. At least one has died from the disease.

Representatives of the nursing home have told city and county officials they believe the case count will rise in the coming days. The facility is working with the state health department and is under monitoring by state authorities, Waxahachie officials said.

City and county personnel have offered their support, along with a generous supply of personal protective equipment.

County health officials announced the facility's first case on April 6, an 86-year-old woman who had been moved from the facility to the care of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waxahachie, where she was hospitalized in isolation.