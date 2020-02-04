Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dallas County

The first reported case of COVID-19 appeared in Dallas County on March 10.

Nearly 4,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported more than 100 deaths as a result.

The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County, and the first case appeared in Dallas County on March 10.

Timeline:

As of April 16: 2,066 cases, 50 deaths

On April 16: County health officials announced 80 additional positive cases Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,066 cases and seven additional deaths. The seven people include two Dallas men who were in their 60's, a Dallas man in his 70's, a Garland woman in her 70's, a Dallas woman in her 80's who lived at a long-term care facility, a Dallas man in his 70's who lived at a long-term care facility, and a Dallas man in his 80's who lived at a long-term care facility. All had been critically ill at local hospitals.

County health officials said a Garland woman in her 80s had died from the disease, bringing the death count to 43 people. She had been hospitalized and did not have any underlying health conditions. Most deaths from the disease have been among men, officials said, with 69% of the total death count. Fourteen of the 43 deaths have been among people who were associated with long-term care facilities, according to county data. There were also 109 new cases of the disease reported, bringing the county's total to 1,986 since the outbreak began. On April 14: Dallas County reported its highest number of single-day deaths during the coronavirus crisis. A total of 10 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the county to 42. Dallas County health officials also reported that 89 more people have tested positive, bringing the total case count to 1,877. Below is a list of the 10 patients who died from coronavirus complications: A man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. All three men were from Dallas, were residents at long-term care facilities and had been critically ill at local hospitals. Two women who were also residents are long-term care facilities died. One woman was in her 50s and one woman was in her 90s. Two men in their 50s, both lived in Dallas and were critically ill at local hospitals. A man in his 30s who lived in Garland and had been critically ill at a local hospital. A woman in her 80s who lived in Mesquite and had been hospitalized at a local hospital. A man in his 80s who lived in DeSoto and was found dead at home.

A woman in her 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas was the 32nd person in the county to die from COVID-19, officials said. She had been critically ill at an area hospital and had had underlying health conditions. The county also reported 65 new cases, though Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins cautioned that number may be "artificially low" since some labs were closed on Easter Sunday. The county has now reported at least 1,788 cases. On April 12: Four more people have died from COVID-19, Dallas County officials said. Three of the four had been residents of long-term care facilities. One was a woman in her 60s who had lived at a facility in Garland, another was a man in his 90s who was a resident of a Richardson facility and the third was a man in his 80s who was at a facility in Dallas. The fourth death was that of a Dallas man in his 60s. All four had been critically ill at area hospitals and each had underlying health conditions, officials said. Thirty-one people in Dallas County have now died from the disease. Officials also announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,723.

Dallas County health officials confirmed an additional 107 people have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total case county to 1,644. County health officials also reported that two more people have died from coronavirus. The first patient was a Garland man in his 60s and the second patient was a Grand Prairie resident in his 70s. Both patients had underlying health conditions, officials say. So far, a total of 27 people in Dallas County have died from the virus. On April 10: Dallas County health officials reported 105 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as three more deaths. This brings the total counts for cases and deaths to 1,537 and 25, respectively. Officials said the three new deaths included a woman in her 90s who was a resident at a Dallas long-term care facility and two men in their 80s. All had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions

Dallas County health officials reported 108 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total case count to 1,432. County health officials also confirmed two additional people have died from the novel coronavirus. The first patient was a man in his 80s, who was a resident at the Edgemere living facility and had been in hospice care. The second patient was a DeSoto resident in his 70s who had been hospitalized. So far, a total of 22 people have died in the county. On April 8: Dallas County health officials confirmed an additional 63 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 1,324 in the county. In addition to the new cases, another person has died. Officials say the 20th person to die in the county, is a Rowlett man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions.The patient had been critically ill at a local hospital before he died, officials said.



During a Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting, Dr. Philip Huang said the county had 106 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 1,261. In addition to the new cases, another person has died from the novel coronavirus. A 50-year-old Garland resident with underlying health conditions is the 19th person to die in the county, Huang said. On April 6: Dallas County health officials announced there had been 43 new cases, around a 55% drop in new cases from the previous day's numbers. For the past few days, numbers had been hovering around 90 to 100 new cases each day. The total case count is now at 1,155 in the county. County Judge Clay Jenkins cautioned against optimism around the drop, though, saying several private labs had been closed on Sunday, which likely impacted the numbers. At the same time, he said hospital systems in the area are seeing evidence of the effectiveness of the Safer at Home order that went into effect on March 22.

Dallas County health officials reported 97 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,112.Of those that have needed to be hospitalized, 71% have either been over 60 years old or have had a known high-risk chronic health condition. On April 4: Dallas County health officials confirmed 94 additional people tested positive for COVID-19. County officials also said a Dallas man in his 30s is the latest person to die from the virus. He did not have any underlying health conditions and had been critically ill at a local hospital, according to a news release.

Dallas County health officials confirmed there are 90 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total case count to 921. County officials say 34 cases are associated with five different long‐term care facilities, including three deaths that have been reported. So far, a total of 17 people have died in Dallas County. On April 2: For the second day in a row, Dallas County health officials are reporting an additional 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 831. In addition to the new cases, two more people in the county have died, officials say. One woman who died was in her 70s and was a resident at a long-term care facility. The other woman was in her 80s and lived in Dallas. Both patients had been critically ill at local hospitals.

Dallas County health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 731. In addition to the new cases, two more people have died. This brings the total death count to 15 in the county, officials say.vThe two patients who died were a Mesquite man in his 50s and Garland woman in her 80s. County officials say both patients had been critically ill in area hospitals. On March 31: Dallas County health officials confirmed 82 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and two new deaths. This brings the total case count to 631 and 13 deaths in the county. The most recent deaths include a Rowlett man in his 50s and a Dallas man in his 90s. Both men had underlying health conditions before becoming infected with coronavirus, officials say. Officials also say 26 of the COVID-19 cases have been associated with long-term care facilities, including two deaths confirmed in the past week.

Dallas County health officials confirmed an additional 61 positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional death. A man in his 40s was found dead in his Dallas home, officials said. He reportedly had other high-risk chronic health conditions. On March 30: Dallas police also confirmed a third officer has tested positive for COVID-19. This officer works at the In-Service Academy and has been out of the office since March 18 when they felt sick. The officer is at home and recuperating and no other officer that worked with them has shown signs of the disease, police said.

Dallas County officials reported 49 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and another death. The total number of cases in the county is now at 488. The tenth person to die from the disease in the county was a woman in her 80s who had lived at a long-term care facility, health officials said. She did have other high-risk chronic health conditions and had been hospitalized prior to her death. On March 28: Dallas County health officials confirmed 72 people new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total case count to 439 in the county. Health officials also reported two new deaths. One of the patients was a DeSoto resident in his 50s and the other patient was a Dallas resident in his 70s, officials say. Both men were in critical condition and were at local hospitals before they died, according to county officials. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the man in his 50s did not have any underlying medical conditions.

Dallas County Health and Human Services officials reported 64 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus. This brings the total to 367 in the county. Officials also said 36% of all hospitalized patients have required admission to intensive care units. About two-thirds of those hospitalized patients have been either over 60 years of age or had at least one underlying health condition, DCHHS said. On March 26: Officials announced another woman had died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 7. She was a Dallas resident in her 90s and had been critically ill in a local hospital, but had no underlying high-risk chronic health conditions. The case count in the county also jumped up by 56, to a total of 303 positive cases. Included in this new count are two more Dallas County jail inmates who were in the same prison pod as the other cases.

Health officials reported the largest single-day jump in cases, with 78 new cases found across the county, bringing the total count to 247. They also said a Garland woman in her 80s was the latest casualty of the virus. She had had no other high-risk chronic health conditions before she was hospitalized. Her death was the sixth in the county from the disease. On March 24: Officials reported a woman in her 70s who had chronic high-risk health conditions has died from COVID-19. Her death marked the fifth in the county from the disease. 14 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the county, bringing the total of residents infected to 169.

County officials said two men from Dallas who were in their 60s had died. One did not have any other high-risk health conditions, while the other did, though his conditions were not specified. Both had been critically ill at area hospitals. On March 23: Officials said 24 additional cases have been reported, bringing the total of Dallas County residents infected to 155. At least four other people who were tested in the county but not residents were positive as well.

County health officials announced a second person who had COVID-19 has died. The person was a man in his 80s who did not have any other high-risk chronic health conditions, officials said. The county also reported an additional 36 cases, bringing the total to 131 cases in Dallas County, with another four positive results having been reported locally for people who do not live in the county. On March 22: Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first positive for a member of Dallas Fire-rescue, according to a memo from Dallas Fire-Rescue obtained by WFAA Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said a third person in Dallas County died from COVID-19. On March 22: Texas grocer H-E-B confirmed one of its employees at its Central Market-brand store at Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue in Dallas has tested positive for COVID-19. According to H-E-B, that employee has not been in the store since March 18 and is quarantined at home with proper medical care.

Dallas County health officials confirm 21 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total case count to 95 in Dallas County. Health officials say more than 40% of the cases reported to date did not have any history of recent travel outside of Texas or no known close contact with a confirmed case. This indicates that those patients were infected by community transmission, according to DCHHS. On March 20, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 19 news cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday morning. This brings the total number of county residents who have tested positive to 74. This number does not include any out-of-state visitors who were confirmed as positive cases while in Dallas County. Health officials released a data report regarding COVID-19 cases here.

The Dallas Police Department also confirmed one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19. Police officials say the officer is self-isolated and is doing "OK." Three coworkers who were in close contact are quarantined as a precaution. On March 19: Dallas County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 55. One of the new cases includes the death of Richardson man in his 60s. According to the medical examiner’s office, he did not have any high-risk health conditions and was found dead inside his house. The other new cases include six men and two women in their 30s, two men and two women in their 50s, two men and three women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s and one woman in her 90s. Three people are hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition. Sixteen other patients are in self-isolation inside their houses. Twelve of the people in Dallas, three in Garland, two in Mesquite, one in Cedar Hill and one in Farmers Branch. Officials say five of the cases are related to out-of-state travel and two are related to international travel. Three patients were infected due to close contact. Six other people were infected by community transmission. Four cases are still under investigation, officials say.

Dallas County reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 39. Five of the new cases are linked to community transmission. Three of the people had close contact with other people who have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. One case is linked to domestic travel and two are linked to international travel. Seven of the people live in Dallas, one lives in Coppell, one in Irving, one in Mesquite and one other lives in Richardson. Three are hospitalized, including one in critical care. The rest are self-isolated at home. The patients are: a teenager, a woman in her 20s, a man and a woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and one man in his 70s. On March 17: Officials said nine more people had tested positive for COVID-19. Five of the people are hospitalized, and three of those were listed in critical care. Two of those are young: one in their 20’s, another in their 30’s. The third critical patient is in their 60’s. None have underlying health conditions. The new confirmed cases also include: a woman in her 20s, one man and one woman in their 40s, two women in their 50s, and one woman in her 70s.

County officials said five more people had tested positive for COVID-19. The cases include: one man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. Each is self-isolated and has not been hospitalized. Each, except one, had recently traveled out of state. On March 15: Officials said three more men had tested as positive COVID-19 cases. All three had recently traveled — one internationally, one domestically and one on a cruise. They ranged in age from their 30s to their 60s. Two had been hospitalized and one was self-isolating, county officials said.

Two men were reported as positive for COVID-19. One is in his 40s and the other is in his 30s. Dallas County health officials said one had recently returned from international travel and the other had taken a cruise. On March 13: Dallas County Health and Human Services announced its ninth case of COVID-19. The individual is in their 80s and has out-of-state travel history. This person is a Dallas resident, is being treated an area hospital and is not related to previous cases.

Dallas County officials announced five more cases of COVID-19. On March 11: Dallas County officials said an Irving resident in their 50s who traveled to a large, out-of-state congregant event is positive for COVID-19. This individual is being treated at a Dallas-area hospital and is not connected to the previous Dallas County cases announced March 10.

DCHHS confirmed a second patient in their 50s tested positive. This person was in close contact with the first patient. On March 10: Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a 77-year-old who traveled to Dallas from out of state by vehicle tested positive for COVID-19.