44 residents, employees of assisted living facility test positive for COVID-19, Arlington officials say

Three residents have died at the facility in recent days, according to officials, though COVID-19 was "not likely the causative factor" for two of those who died.

At least 44 people connected to Meadowbrook Memory Care Community in Arlington have tested positive in the past week for COVID-19, officials said Sunday. Another nine people are waiting on pending tests.

Thirty of those who've tested positive are residents, a city spokesperson said, while 14 are employees.

The Arlington Fire Department began assisting the facility earlier this past week after learning that an employee had tested positive for the virus the week prior, according to officials with the fire department.

All employees and residents of the facility were tested for the disease. Fifty-nine people have tested negative so far.

Members of the fire department's COVID-19 Strike Team also distributed personal protective equipment and "implemented appropriate infection control measures" to prevent the spread of the disease, officials said.

City officials plan to continue to work with the facility to continue its operations safely and monitor the situation.

Nursing facilities have been among the hardest-hit communities by COVID-19 across the country and in North Texas. By the end of May, there had been at least 1,000 reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 150 related deaths connected to long-term care facilities in North Texas since tracking began in March.