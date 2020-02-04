Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tarrant County

This story will be continuously updated.
More than 4,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported more than 100 deaths as a result.
The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County, and the first case appeared in Tarrant County on March 10.
Timeline:
As of April 15: 990 cases, 30 deaths, 103 recoveries
- On April 15: Officials reported 61 new cases and one more death in Tarrant County on April 15, bringing the total there to 990 cases since the outbreak began.
- On April 14: Tarrant County health officials announced four more deaths related to coronavirus. They include a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions. Tarrant County now has 29 confirmed deaths from coronavirus. Officials reported 53 new cases in Tarrant County as well, bringing the total there to 929 cases since the outbreak began.
- On April 13: Officials reported 70 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 876 cases since the outbreak began. No new deaths were reported, and 103 people have recovered since contracting the disease, according to county numbers. When it came to hospital beds, 113 COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized in the county, officials reported.
- On April 12: Tarrant County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on April 12. Officials said the county's total had now been 806 positive cases since the outbreak began.
- On April 11: Tarrant County health county officials confirmed four more people died from COVID-19. This brings to the total number of county deaths to 25. Three of the patients were from Fort Worth. One man who died was in his 60s, another man was in his 70s and a woman who died was in her late 40s. The fourth patient was in his 80s and lived in Sansom Park. Officials say all the patients had underlying health conditions.
- On April 10: Tarrant County health officials confirmed another person died from the novel coronavirus. The patient was a Lakeside man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions, officials said. So far, 21 people in Tarrant County have died.
- On April 9: Tarrant County health officials confirmed another person died from COVID-19. The 20th person to die in the county is a Fort Worth woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions, officials say.
- On April 8: Tarrant County health officials confirmed another person has died from COVID-19. A Euless man in his 30s with underlying health conditions is the 19th person in the county to die, officials say. Health officials also reported 71 new cases, bringing the county's total to 588.
- On April 7: Tarrant County health officials confirmed five more residents have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 18. According to county health officials, the patients’ ages ranged from 47 to 88 years old and two people had underlying health conditions. Two patients lived in Fort Worth, one person lived in River Oaks, one lived in Grand Prairie and one lived in Haltom City. The county also reported 62 new cases, bringing the total to 517. Fifty-three people have recovered.
- On April 6: Tarrant County officials reported 34 new cases and two new deaths, for a total of 452 cases and 13 deaths. One of those who died was an Arlington man in his 40s, while the other was a Fort Worth man in his 60s, health officials said. They did not specify if either had any underlying health conditions.
- On April 5: Tarrant County reported 14 new cases and two new deaths, for a total of 418 total cases and 11 deaths. One of those who died was an elderly woman who had been a resident of the Heartis Arlington senior living center. She had been hospitalized since she became ill, health officials said.
An elderly Fort Worth man was the other victim of the disease, officials said. He had had underlying health conditions, according to officials. He died in a local hospital.
Health officials believe both patients contracted the virus through community transmission.
- On April 4: Tarrant County health officials confirmed two more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. County health officials told WFAA one of the patients who died was a Southlake man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was a Haltom City man in his 30s and did not have any underlying health conditions, officials say.
According to Tarrant County health officials, both patients contracted the virus through community transmission. Health official said as of Saturday evening, 21 new positives cases were reported for a total of 404.
- On April 3: Tarrant County health officials confirmed that another resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the patient was an adult who was a Fort Worth resident with underlying health conditions. Officials did not release additional details about the patient in an effort to protect their privacy.
- On April 2: Health officials announced three more people in the county had died from the disease, bring the death count to six people. Two of those who died were residents of Forest Hill and one was a Fort Worth resident, according to officials. All three were elderly and had underlying health conditions. Officials also reported 37 new cases, bringing the total to 325. 23 people so far have recovered from the disease.
- On April 1: Health officials said there had now been 288 positive cases reported in the county. 18 people in the county so far have recovered, while three have died.
- On April 1: Tarrant County health officials confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19. One patient was a male from Hurst and the other patient was a female from Fort Worth, officials say. Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said both of the patients had underlying medical conditions before testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total death count to three in the county.
- On March 31: Health officials confirm there are now 273 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. Officials did not release additional details regarding the new cases. So far, one patient has died and eight people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
- On March 30: Officials confirmed 16 news cases in Tarrant County, bring the total to 155. In addition, officials reported an additional 83 provisional cases. Provisional cases are lab-confirmed, but are pending due to missing investigational data, according to Tarrant County officials.
- On March 29: County officials said they had 11 new cases reported, bringing the total to 139 in the county.
- On March 28: Officials stated there were a total of 128 cases of the novel coronavirus. They did not release additional details regarding the new patients.
- On March 27: Tarrant County health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. This brings their total case count to 114.
- On March 26: Health officials said the county had reached the 100-case mark for COVID-19, an increase of 10. Fort Worth and Arlington currently have the most active cases, with 33 and 16 respectively. The county has a total of 96 active cases.
- On March 25: The number of cases in Tarrant County increased by 19 to a total of 90, county health officials said. Of those 90, 86 were active cases.
- On March 24: Cases increased by 14 to 71, county health officials reported. Of those 71, 67 were active cases, three people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials. The death occurred in Arlington on March 15, where there are 14 active cases at this time. A Southlake resident is the latest person to have recovered.
- On March 23: The number of cases in Tarrant County increased by 10 to 57, county health officials reported. Of those 57, 54 were active cases, 2 people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials.
- On March 22: Cases jumped from 29 positive cases to 47, a 62% increase. Of those 47, 44 were active cases, 2 people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials. The death occurred in Arlington, where there are 11 active cases at this time. One person in both Benbrook and White Settlement has recovered, county health officials said. There are 14 active cases of the disease in Fort Worth, four in Mansfield and three in Southlake. There are two each in Colleyville, Euless, Lakeside and North Richland Hills. Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Keller and Watauga each have one case, according to the county.
- On March 20: Tarrant County health officials confirm there are 10 new cases of COVID-19. Four of the people who recently tested positive live in Arlington, two live in Fort Worth, two live in Lakeside, one lives in Euless and one in Keller. Officials also say two patients who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.
- On March 19: Tarrant County health officials confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 19. Officials say this includes an Arlington man who died Sunday. The new confirmed cases include patients who live in Arlington, Colleyville, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Mansfield, and Watauga. County officials say they are investigating how the patients became infected but confirm some of the cases are travel-related.
- On March 18: Tarrant County officials confirm two more positive cases of COVID-19. One of the patients had traveled out of state but travel history of the other case is still pending, officials say. “Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. County leaders did not release any other details regarding the patients' ages.
- On March 17: Health officials said a Grand Prairie resident who had no known exposure to another person with COVID-19 and no recent travel history contracted the new coronavirus in the county. It was the sixth case of the disease in the county and "the first case of presumed local transmission."
- On March 16: Tarrant County officials said a fifth person was a positive case of COVID-19. They didn't release many about the individual citing HIPAA, but said the Tarrant County resident had traveled out-of-state recently and then developed symptoms when they returned.
- On March 14: Tarrant County officials confirmed a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the patient was in close contact with an American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier in the week.
- On March 13: Tarrant County officials confirmed two more positive cases. The second patient traveled from Europe, according to officials. The third patient was in close contact with a case out of Collin County, which officials say "indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area."
- On March 10: Tarrant County Public Health reported its first case of COVID-19. The patient was identified by diocese officials on March 11 as a rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. He recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference and it is believed he contracted the novel coronavirus there, officials said.