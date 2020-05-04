Here are the confirmed coronavirus cases in Ellis County

The first case of COVID-19 in Ellis County was reported on March 17.

More than 4,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported at least 100 deaths across North Texas as a result.

The first case in North Texas was announced on March 9 in Collin County. The first case reported in Ellis County was on March 17.

Timeline:

As of April 15: 87 cases, 3 deaths,12 recoveries

On April 15: County health officials announced four additional cases of COVID-19. The county has now had 87 cases, of which three people have died. Six more people have recovered, increasing the countywide total to 12 recovered cases of COVID-19.

The Ellis County Local Health Authority confirmed a Palmer man had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently isolating at home after getting the virus through community spread On March 17: Authorities identified the first positive case of the novel coronavirus in the county, a Maypearl woman isolating at home after getting the virus through community spread.