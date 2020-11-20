Fort Worth officials urge residents to stay at home after record-breaking week of cases

Tarrant County officials issued a public health warning earlier this week. The CDC is also advising against holiday travel.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted Fort Worth officials to urge all residents to stay home.

This comes with less than a week until Thanksgiving and just days after officials in Tarrant County issued a public health warning to due hospitalization rates.

"We must be purposeful and immediate to take action and urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible," said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth Public Health Director.

In the past two days, Tarrant County has announced nearly 4,000 new cases. And in the past two weeks, the county went from reporting about 500 hospitalized patients a day to more than 700 daily.

Bennett said health experts predict there will be a daily volume of almost 3,000 cases by December. He said the area should expect to see some tightening of occupancy limits at places such as restaurants, bars, entertainment venues

In an effort to slow the spread, officials said all residents should avoid large gatherings and avoid non-essential travel.

Tarrant Co is reporting 1,777 new COVID-19 cases today.



The county has added 3,889 cases in the past two days.

That's almost 1,000 more than the entire month of May.



Something clearly needs to change. — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) November 19, 2020

“It's emotionally taxing,” said Dr. Steven Davis of the coronavirus pandemic. “And I think one of the tough parts is we don't know when the end is in sight.”

Coronavirus has also affected local leaders, as two days ago, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced she tested positive after her husband contracted COVID-19.

In a written statement, Price said she and her husband are quarantining and are "in good spirits" and "exhibiting mild symptoms."

Health officials said now more than ever it's important to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.

"It’s no longer safe not to practice these life-saving measures," Bennett said.