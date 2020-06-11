COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports more than 900 new cases 2 days in a row

County health officials reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 952 new cases.

Tarrant County is reporting more than 900 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Thursday was the first time the county reported more than 900 cases in one day. Before that, the highest single-day case total was on July 23 with 871 cases.

Coronavirus hospitalizations declined slightly Friday compared to the day before. There are 515 patients currently.

The highest number of patients was reported Tuesday, with 544 people in county hospitals.

El Paso gets trailers to meet possible COVID-19 death surge

Officials say five trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Administration have been brought to El Paso to help accommodate the surge of COVID-19 fatalities in the border city.

Officials also said Thursday that Texas Funeral Service Commission also has been asked to help make an assessment of the needs of the area’s funeral homes and mortuaries.

Twenty-two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in El Paso County, bringing the county’s death toll for the eight-month pandemic to 639.

Mayor Dee Margo says family gatherings and house parties continue to spread the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

UNT vs. Lousiana Tech game rescheduled

North Texas football’s game against Louisiana Tech has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

The game was originally supposed to be played this weekend but was postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing.