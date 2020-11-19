COVID-19 updates: Woman in her 30s among latest Tarrant County deaths

There have been 818 confirmed deaths in Tarrant County since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reported 1,777 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths Thursday. An Arlington woman in her 30s is among the latest victims to die.

The other victims range from being in their 50s to 70s. Officials said all of but one of the seven patients had underlying health officials.

Hospitalizations slightly improved as 764 patients were reported Thursday compared to 794 the day before.

One week ago, there were 699 patients in area hospitals.

Two days ago, Tarrant County’s public health director Vinny Taneja told county commissioners that 92 percent of the county’s ICU beds were full, as COVID-19 cases climb to record levels.

“It's emotionally taxing,” said Dr. Steven Davis of the coronavirus pandemic. “And I think one of the tough parts is we don't know when the end is in sight.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, local health officials have continued to advise residents to avoid large gatherings as cases have continued to spike through North Texas.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control released new guidance on Thursday on traveling.

The agency said that traveling could increase someone's chances of getting or spreading COVID-19. Officials urged that its guidance is strongly recommended, but not enforced.

MedStar releases statistics of suspected COVID-19 patients

MedStar released statistics Thursday that shows the number of patients treated by crews that were suspected of having coronavirus.

In a news release, MedStar said the number of patients possibly experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms increased by 158% between Oct. 1 and Nov. 18.

"Heads up North Texas! Please take this seriously, we are experiencing record numbers of these types of patients," MedStar officials said in a written statement.





Gov. Abbott provides an update in Lubbock

Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Lubbock to provide an update on the distribution of Bamlanivimab.

It was the first time in weeks that Abbott held a news conference to provide an update on the fight against COVID-19.