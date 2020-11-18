Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after her husband Tom also tested positive for the virus earlier the same day, the City of Fort Worth confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
Price and her husband are currently quarantining and are "in good spirits" and "exhibiting mild symptoms," according to a news release.
Price issued the following statement with the release:
"Unfortunately, like so many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, my husband and I have tested positive for COVID-19. While we are fortunate to be exhibiting mild symptoms, we are closely monitoring our health and consulting with our physicians. As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing. We appreciate everyone's prayers for a speedy recovery."
Tarrant County saw spikes last week for both the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in a day and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported in a day. The county reported 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 794 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday.