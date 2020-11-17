Tarrant County issues public health warning after COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 15% mark

Tarrant County has now had more than 700 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for four straight days, the longest stretch the county has seen so far.

Tarrant County health officials announced Tuesday that people with COVID-19 now make up more than 15% of its county's hospitalized patients and the county's ICU beds are 92% full.

There are currently 740 people hospitalized with the virus, which is a new record for Tarrant County.

Tarrant County public health director Vinny Taneja issued a "public health warning" during Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting. Taneja said "we're not issuing any kind of order" but asked people to help flatten the curve again.

The county is averaging 701 hospitalized COVID-19 patients the past seven days, which is also a county record.

In October, Gov. Greg Abbott said an area has "high hospitalizations" of COVID-19 patients if its hospitals have seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is greater than 15%.

The county's updated stay home advisory includes essential visits only, such as work, school, medical, pharmacy, grocery, take out and deliveries.

.@TCPHtweets Tarrant County public health director Vinny Taneja speaking now at commissioners court... issuing a "public health warning" because of the "dire" #covid metrics the county is seeing.#WFAA pic.twitter.com/5eH6EsrPer — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) November 17, 2020

Tarrant County health officials also reported 900 new cases Monday. The county is averaging more than 1,100 cases the past seven days.

The county's positivity rate is currently 14%.

Leaders from Tarrant County Public Health are advising essential businesses to remain at 50% capacity and non-essential businesses to go to 25% capacity while moving more towards online, delivery and take-out models.

They are also asking bars to consider "voluntary closures" while the numbers are surging.