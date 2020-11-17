Dallas police officer dies of complications from COVID-19, family says

Dallas Police Sergeant Bronc McCoy died Monday from complications due to COVID-19, according to his family.
His family said in a statement McCoy "took his job seriously and loved what he did. He was the best person you'd ever want to be your friend and have your back. He loved his family deeply."
In a tweet Monday night, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said McCoy "was an outstanding officer who dedicated his life serving others."
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also paid his respects on social media Monday night.
"I am heartbroken by the death of Dallas police Sgt. Bronc McCoy," he wrote. "I am grateful that he chose to serve our city, even during a pandemic, and that he made the safety of the people of Dallas his life’s work.
"A life lived in service to others should be celebrated, even as we lament that the end came far too soon. I will be praying for his family, his friends, and his Dallas Police Department colleagues.
"As they grieve, I hope they will find some comfort in the outpouring of support they will receive in the days ahead."
On Monday, Dallas County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 1,831 cases, breaking a previous record set on Saturday.