Gov. Abbott to give update on Texas distribution of experimental antibody treatment

The Texas governor is visiting Lubbock on Thursday to share details on the distribution of a COVID-19 treatment.

Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update Thursday on the distribution of bamlanivimab, an experimental antibody treatment for the novel coronavirus.

More than 300 hospitals across Texas are expected to receive the treatment for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of bamlanivimab, created by Eli Lilly and Company, for people with the novel coronavirus who are not hospitalized.

The treatment is authorized for patients over 12 years old who are risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

Health officials have said the treatment has been effective in preventing hospitalizations for patients who take it before becoming severely ill with the disease.

Bamlanivimab is not authorized for use in patients:

who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, OR

who require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, OR

who require an increase in baseline oxygen flow rate due to COVID-19 in those on chronic oxygen therapy due to underlying non-COVID-19 related comorbidity.

State officials said the drug will be distributed based on the number of new cases of COVID-19 in an area, new hospital admissions of patients with the coronavirus and total hospitalized patients confirmed to have COVID-19.

"This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations," Abbott said in a written statement announcing the distribution of the treatment last week.

Statewide hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have been increasing in recent weeks.

This week, Tarrant County health officials issued a "public health warning" due to a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the community.