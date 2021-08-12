2 more Dallas Cowboys players placed on COVID reserve list

More Cowboys players have been placed under COVID protocols.

DALLAS — Two more Dallas Cowboys players - including a key defensive player - have been added to the league's COVID-19 reserve list, the team said Friday.

Slot corner Jourdan Lewis and rookie receiver Simi Fehoko are both in COVID reserve. It's unclear whether they actually tested positive for the virus.

Lewis, who had an interception last week against the Giants, according to the team, is one of the top three cornerbacks in the rotation. The team said to expect rookie Kelvin Joseph to have a larger role in the defense on Sunday.

Meanwhile, safety Malik Hooker and rookie running back JaQuan Hardy were put under COVID protocol rules one day prior. In a series of tweets, Hooker said he was "doing good," had no symptoms and hoped to be "outta protocol soon."

News of the roster reshuffle comes roughly three days after a defensive coach for the Cowboys, Aden Durde, was also added to the COVID protocol list.

In recent weeks, an apparent COVID outbreak has swept through pro sports leagues across the spectrum. Teams everywhere are trying to contain the transmission of the virus, which appears to be tearing through players in the not only the NFL, but also the NBA and the NHL.

The NHL announced Monday it will begin a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday as the number of positive COVID-19 tests results among players increases. The league also decided this week it would withdraw from participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The NBA has also struggled with outbreaks among its players and teams. Leaguewide through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play or would have been ruled out because they are under COVID protocols. The NBA has previously said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week.

The NFL, for its part, has revised its protocols so that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.