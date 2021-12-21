4 Mavs on COVID protocol list for tonight's game against Minnesota

Broadly, pro sports leagues across the spectrum are trying to contain the transmission of the virus.

Four Dallas Mavericks players have been sidelined for Tuesday night's game against Minnesota, as an apparent COVID outbreak sweeps through the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber will all miss the home game against the Timberwolves, the team tweeted. Tipoff at American Airlines Center was slated for 7:30 p.m. Central.

The news comes on the same day a Cowboys defensive coach was also placed on COVID reserve.

Broadly, pro sports leagues across the spectrum are trying to contain the transmission of the virus, which appears to be tearing through players in the not only the NBA, but also the NFL and the NHL.

The NHL announced Monday it will begin a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday as the number of positive COVID-19 tests results among players increases. New reports also suggest the league might withdraw from participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The NBA has also struggled with outbreaks among its players and teams. Leaguewide through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play or would have been ruled out because they are under COVID protocols. The NBA has previously said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week.

The NFL, for its part, has revised its protocols so that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.

