Reports: NHL to cancel Olympics participation as COVID disrupts schedule

The NHL has now postponed 50 games due to COVID-19. It could use a 17-day window it planned to pause for the Olympics to make them up.

The NHL is expected to announce that it will not be sending players to the Winter Olympics, according to multiple reports. This after the latest surge of COVID-19 postponed the 50th game of the season so far.

ESPN and The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, reported Tuesday the NHL and its players union have agreed that its players won't go to Beijing in February. ESPN reported that an announcement could come within 24 hours, but that a decision doesn't have to be made until Jan. 10 at the latest to avoid financial penalties.

NHL players did not participate in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. The league and union agreed players could take part in the 2022 and 2026 Games. But ESPN reported that a provision was included to keep players out of the Olympics if the regular season was "materially impacted" by COVID-19.

The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed, making it the 50th NHL game delayed this season for coronavirus-related reasons. The league also announced Monday it would begin its holiday break two days early, postponing Wednesday and Thursday games. The break runs through Saturday.

The NHL had a scheduled break between Feb. 6-22 for the Olympics. If the league opts out, that opens up that window to make up postponed games.

Of the 50 games postponed, 45 have occurred over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America. More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, a list that continues to grow.