The Dallas Cowboys, as a first place team, are sending a large contingent to the Pro Bowl and that’s something that head coach Mike McCarthy is familiar with.

DALLAS — Mike McCarthy has experience coaching popular teams with energetic fan bases.

McCarthy was the coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-18. With fan voting counting for a plurality of the Pro Bowl voting, McCarthy has had to handle players making the NFL's all-star game while also managing the expectations of players who didn't make the cut — at least when the first rosters are revealed in mid-December.

"Not a great day for the head coach because there’s always someone that’s deserving that doesn’t get it," McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday." So, I think like anything you have to keep it in perspective and I would think we would be well represented.”

Indeed, much like during his tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy saw a plethora of his players named to the Pro Bowl following the NFL’s announcement. LB Micah Parsons, CB Trevon Diggs, LT Tyron Smith, RG Zack Martin, and P Bryan Anger were each selected to give Dallas five members on the NFC squad.

Typically, McCarthy meets with players ahead of the Pro Bowl rosters selection announcement, but the late evening announcement on Wednesday made McCarthy’s plans difficult due to the Cowboys' commitment to virtual meetings in Week 16.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says the team's virtual meetings are self-imposed. He thinks the players have done a good job testing with family and friends. His view is if they can take this week and increase safety, they can stay in front of the COVID challenge. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 22, 2021





"You normally try to get in front of it and have a personal conversation with the individuals and frankly have a conversation with the guys that you felt that deserved it," said McCarthy.

McCarthy and the rest of the Cowboys knew without being told before the announcement that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs wouldn’t be left out of the Las Vegas Pro Bowl.

Parsons, the first-rounder from Penn State, has notched 12.0 sacks on the season and Diggs, the former 2020 second-rounder from Alabama, has a league-leading 10 interceptions. The young duo is the first defensive tandem 23 years or younger to produce at least 10.0 sacks and 10 picks since the San Diego Chargers' Shawne Merriman and Antonio Cromartie in 2007.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy credits the personnel department for nailing the Micah Parsons evaluation. pic.twitter.com/t2PQQJKxkV — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 22, 2021





"I mean, I think their numbers reflect that," said McCarthy. "I think they’ve definitely been very impactful, and if I was coaching against them, they definitely would be on my profile tape and would have a target on them on the weekly. I think that represents the type of players that they both are.”

The Cowboys did not send any players to the Pro Bowl last season, marking the first time since 1989 that Dallas did not have a player on the NFC roster. In 1989, the first year of the Jerry Jones ownership, the Cowboys finished 1-15 compared to 6-10 in 2020.

At 10-4 and nearing the NFC East title in 2021, Smith earned his eighth Pro Bowl nod while his linemate Martin made the team for a seventh time. Anger will be the punter for the NFC, marking the first selection of his 10-year NFL career after a stellar campaign in his first season with Dallas.

In something of an upset after the first two months of the season, quarterback Dak Prescott was left off the team. The last time the Cowboys' quarterback made the Pro Bowl was 2018. Prescott’s production fell off in the middle part of the schedule paving the way for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Kyler Murray to grab the QB spots for the NFC.