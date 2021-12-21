Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde added to COVID-19 protocol

The announcement from the team comes as more pro sports leagues look to stop the transmission of the virus.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde has been added to the COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday.

Durde joins defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa who had previously been placed on the COVID reserve on Saturday.

The announcement from the team comes as more pro sports leagues look to stop the transmission of the virus, which appears to be tearing through players in the not only the NFL, but also the NBA and the NHL.

The NHL announced Monday it will begin a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday as the number of positive COVID-19 tests results among players increases. New reports also suggest the league might withdraw from participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

The NBA has also struggled with outbreaks among its players and teams. Leaguewide through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play or would have been ruled out because they are under COVID protocols. The NBA has previously said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week.

The NFL, for its part, has revised its protocols so that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.

According to reporting from the NFL network's Tom Pelissero, 21 players went on COVID lists as of Tuesday, all as a result of positive tests.

Material from the Associated Press appears in this report.