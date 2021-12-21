CB Trevon Diggs etching his name alongside Cowboys greats

With his 10th interception in 2021, cornerback Trevon Diggs joined an exclusive club with some of the greatest to ever play in the secondary for the Dallas Cowboys.

DALLAS — Trevon Diggs recorded his 10th interception of the season in the Dallas Cowboys' 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The cornerback's 10th pick ties him with Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Renfro for the second-most in a single season (1969). Diggs needs one more pick to tie Everson Walls for the most in team history (1981).

Even if the single-season mark was unattainable, the explosion of Diggs in the secondary is best exemplified by the fact that the defense had 10 interceptions total for all of 2020. Diggs alone has matched that total through 14 games in his second season in the league.

Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who also got an interception against Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, believes Diggs would have had more than three in his rookie season.

"I always tell him, he did it last year, he just dropped them," said Lewis, who also finished with a tackle and four pass breakups. "He had his hands on the ball last year like that. We saw it. We see it in practice, in OTAs. He just took it to the next level."

If we're going by sacks as official stat (1982), then the 2007 #Chargers. CB Antonio Cromartie had 10 INTs (age 23) and Shawne Merriman had 12.5 sacks (age 23). — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 3, 2021

With 10 interceptions, Diggs joins Ronde Barber (2001), Anthony Henry (2001), Ty Law (2005), Deltha O'Neal (2005), Champ Bailey (2006), Asante Samuel (2006), Antonio Cromartie (2007), and Xavien Howard (2020) as the only defensive backs to do so in the 21st century.

Safety Malik Hooker says that Diggs' interception abundance is the result of constant competition in the Cowboys secondary.

"We always try to compete within ourselves," said Hooker, who finished with six combined tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception. "At the end of the day, we know we have a great room, not even just a room, a great defense. We always make little competitions within ourselves to see who can be the best player, great player, whatever the case may be. He’s been showing his butt every week."

Hooker, a former 2017 first-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts, advises Diggs to keep at it.

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that CB Trevon Diggs has an outstanding receiver's ability to catch the ball. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 19, 2021

"He locks down a lot of number one receivers," Hooker said. "He’s young. I just tell him to keep going. Whatever he’s doing off the field, keep doing it."

With three games to go, it is conceivable that Diggs ties or surpasses Walls' mark. The NFL record for interceptions is 14 set by the Los Angeles Rams' Dick "Night Train" Lane in 1952 during a 12-game season.

Do you think Trevon Diggs will break the Cowboys’ all-time interceptions record this season? Share your thoughts with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.