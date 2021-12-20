Cowboys pleased with run game against Giants, but more work to be done

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t firing on all cylinders on offense on Sunday but the rushing attack got the job done in a victory over the New York Giants.

DALLAS — The run game didn't appear to be in a slump as the Dallas Cowboys generated 125 rushing yards for 4.2 yards per carry and a touchdown in the 21-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Cowboys logged their third straight game of 100-plus rushing yards, and the return of running back Tony Pollard gave Dallas their full complement in the backfield. Running back Ezekiel Elliott scoring the Cowboys' rushing touchdown also signaled that the run game was returning to form.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys, who are 10-4 and precipitously close to locking up a playoff spot en route to an NFC East crown, acknowledge that there is still work to be done with three games to go in the regular season.

"As an offense, we have to figure a way to close that game out," said Elliott, who rushed 16 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. "The defense definitely picked us up and gave us a push. Can’t be mad about four turnovers again today. Happy for the win, but we have some work to do."

Pollard missed out on the Week 13 win at Washington, but tallied 12 carries for 74 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards in his return against New York.

"It’s hard being on the side watching and not being able to play," Pollard said. "Just being out there with the guys, and being able to play, just being out there able to participate."

Elliott appreciated the shiftiness that Pollard provided the rushing attack as the third-year back's longest run was 17 yards.

"The dude is so explosive," Elliott said. "He runs so hard. He’s so elusive. It was definitely good to have him back."

Elliott and Pollard are each working through their own injuries; Elliott with a knee issue and Pollard with plantar fasciitis. For Pollard, the adrenaline of game day provides relief.

Said Pollard: "Right now, I’m feeling pretty good. Game day, you have adrenaline going. You have guys in your head talking to you, boosting you up, so it's kind of easy to get going on game day. It’s just dealing with it week in and week out."

If the Cowboys can get the run game back to its explosive levels from the first six weeks of the season when they notched five games of 100-plus rushing yards, it will give defensive coordinators another headache to deal with when scheming against the Dallas offense.