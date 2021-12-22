Cowboys Safety Malik Hooker sensed he would get an INT against the Giants

Free agent signee safety Malik Hooker came away with his first interception in a Dallas Cowboys uniform in the Week 15 victory over the New York Giants.

DALLAS — Two Christmases had passed since Malik Hooker gathered his last interception.

The former Indianapolis Colts 2017 first-round pick last picked off a pass on Dec. 8, 2019, when he got Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Two games into the 2020 season, Hooker tore his Achilles and it was a winter of discontent.

When Hooker signed with the Dallas Cowboys in training camp, it was a fresh start with a defense forging its identity as a takeaway machine. While Hooker's teammates were racking up turnovers, the 6-2, 212-pound safety wasn't getting a chance to erase his interception drought.

"I’ve been saying for the last couple of weeks, 'Man it’s been two years since I’ve had a pick, two years since I’ve had a pick,'" Hooker said, after the Cowboys' 21-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 15. "I just felt like I was going to get one today, just off of warmups. I told my coach this is the game I’m going to get a pick."

What Hooker was feeling manifested when he intercepted a Mike Glennon pass to start the fourth quarter.

"It’s been a long time, so for me to finally go out there and get one today, you saw everybody was geeked up," Hooker said.

That is #Cowboys S Malik Hooker's first interception since Dec. 8, 2019, when he was with the #Colts. Hooker finished with 2 INTs that season. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 19, 2021

The former Ohio State product has played in 13 games for the Cowboys, matching the game total he had with the Colts in his final season. Hooker also collected six combined tackles and a pass breakup in the win.

"I feel like I’m better right now," Hooker said. "Just as far as confidence, how I’m playing, physicality, I feel like I’m pretty much elevating every week off all cylinders. For me, it’s about keep getting better each week. As you see, it’s kind of paying off."

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan they had Malik Hooker as a top-10 defensive player coming out in 2017. Says it's unfortunate; he's just had some injuries in his career. Says they see what they liked about him when he came out in 2017. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 20, 2021

Hooker has 38 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and an interception through 13 games, two of which he has started for Dallas. Hooker plans to let the takeaway fuel his desire to better himself as the Cowboys enter the regular season’s final three-game stretch.

"I’m just going to keep my head down, keep working, keep doing what I can for this team on this next stretch of runs," said Hooker.

Dallas improved to 10-4 with the victory over the Giants. The Cowboys host Washington on Sunday night in Week 16, the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and then close out on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.