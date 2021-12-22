Will the Cowboys mix up the RB pecking order ahead of the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys are nearing an NFC East title, but that doesn’t preclude tinkering with the lineup to find the right combination for the playoffs.

DALLAS — Ezekiel Elliott is the starter. Tony Pollard is the change of pace guy. That is the way it has been for the Dallas Cowboys running back stable since 2019.

However, as the Cowboys move into the playoffs, injuries and productivity may compel the Cowboys to change things up in order to help an offense that is still trying to recapture its autumn form.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Monday that the run game is continuing to find its rhythm after the 21-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 15 at MetLife Stadium.

"Both them actually felt really good," Jones said. "I think Zeke is the best he’s been all year. Came through clean. Pollard had no — was no worse for the wear and certainly just felt like he’s going to get better, as well. So, it’s just getting out there, going to work every day, executing, continuing to find that rhythm that we can execute in, get that continuity with the offensive group."

On the @jonmachota Show starring Tony Pollard (12/17/21), the RB said, "I feel like I'll be able to come back probably be a little bit better when I do come back just from not doing as much, just get more reps trying to recover and let my body heal up on its own." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 19, 2021

Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury, but produced 52 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Pollard, who missed Week 14 with plantar fasciitis, returned against New York and generated 74 yards on 12 carries.

In 2007, the Cowboys had a comparative duality at running back. Julius Jones was the starter, but reserve Marion Barber was the closer, short-yardage, and red zone running back. Barber earned a Pro Bowl selection and his 4.8 yards per carry, 975 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns amid a 13-3 season that earned him the starting job for Dallas' opening round playoff game in the 2007 NFC divisional. Barber had 27 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown while Jones tallied three carries for eight yards.

Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones told The Fan on Dec. 7 that contracts would not dictate playing time and touches at this time.

"No, no, not at this juncture," Jerry said. "You want every play to have your best out there.”

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan they want to see more of Tony Pollard, and it has nothing to do with Ezekiel Elliott's health. Also money and contracts don't dictate reps "at this juncture." pic.twitter.com/yfIkiRXYvR — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 7, 2021

If Pollard is at least healthier than Elliott when the playoffs start three weeks from now, pending the Cowboys do not control the No. 1 seed and have to play during wild-card weekend, it wouldn't be unreasonable for him to have more touches than the two-time NFL rushing champion. However, Pollard has his own problems to work out in the meantime.

"The re-injury response is fine," Stephen said. "As I said, we got the best in the business in Britt Brown and Jim Maurer. They’ve done an outstanding job of bringing Pollard back and really feel that he feels great yesterday, and we can just continue to let him do what he does, which is really be a productive back for us, and probably ultimately as we go there, we all know what a threat he can be on the kicking game."

The Cowboys have produced 100-plus rushing yards in the past three games, the first time since Weeks 2-6 that Dallas has had such a streak.



