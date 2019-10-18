DALLAS — The father of Atatiana Jefferson has taken legal action to halt her funeral and burial.

According to court documents that were signed by a judge Friday, Marquis Jefferson was granted a restraining order against the family.

The court order states Marquis has full authority of Atatiana’s internment services.

Walter L. Irvin, lawyer for Marquis, said late Friday that a Dallas probate judge earlier in the day signed an order giving his client sole right over the remains of Atatiana Jefferson.

“He’s the father of the deceased,” Irvin said. “They would not let Mr. Jefferson participate in burial arrangements. That’s why we had to seek an injunction.”

He said that at a hearing held in the judge’s chambers Friday, his client produced a birth certificate listing him as the father, as well as other documentation that the deceased was his dependent.

Irvin said Texas law says there’s a priority list of who plans burials if the deceased dies without a will, which is the case here. Irvin said Atatiana’s mother, who is ill, made no arrangements herself, so legally that left it up to the deceased’s father. Irvin said Atatiana’s mother is not barred from participating, too, if she’s able.

Irvin said that attorney Lee Merritt, who has appeared publicly as the family’s lawyer since the shooting, has not filed any documents in the probate litigation as of late Friday.

A wake for Atatiana is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday and a memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Potter’s House of Dallas.

According to Merritt, the memorial service will move forward as planned.

Atatiana was killed on Oct. 12 by in her own home by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

According to court documents, Marquis says since the fatal shooting, other members of the family have denied him a voice in funeral plans.

Marquis will hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m. Friday. WFAA will provide updates as they become available.

