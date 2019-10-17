Former Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson are paying for the funeral for Atatiana Jefferson, which is scheduled Saturday.

Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean early Saturday. Dean was in Jefferson's backyard when he fired through a window.

Dean was later arrested on a murder charge and released on bond.

Jefferson's death has sparked national outrage. Many community activists have called the shooting another example of excessive policing by white police officers in predominantly black communities.

Dean is white, and Jefferson was black.

Barnes and Jackson have paid for Jefferson's funeral, according to Jefferson's family's attorney Lee Merritt.

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed Jackson is paying for half of Jefferson's funeral. The team is in town this weekend to play the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson is injured and is not expected to play.

Bishop T.D. Jakes will deliver Jefferson's eulogy and the Rev. Al Sharpton will give special remarks at her service.

Jefferson's wake starts Friday at 7 p.m. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and is open to the public.

Both the wake and Saturday's funeral will be held at The Potter's House in Dallas.

