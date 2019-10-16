DALLAS — We know that Aaron Dean was a police officer in Fort Worth for only a year and a half, that he's 35 years old and he's a 2011 UT Arlington graduate.

Other clues to his background might have come from his Facebook page, but it has been deleted and is no longer online. Before it disappeared, however, the general public did find it and filled comment sections with death threats and other vulgar language.

His legal team, sought through the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, says they have no comment either. Jim Lane, who tells WFAA that he has been asked to represent Dean, also represented former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver. Convicted of murder, Oliver is now serving 15 years for the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Edwards was a passenger in a car leaving a party back in 2017.

As for what the former Fort Worth officer's defense might be for shooting into Atatiana Jefferson's house though a backyard window, attorney and former judge Rob Cañas agrees with the statement of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

"The gun is irrelevant," she said Monday of the weapon found inside Atatiana Jefferson's home. "She was in her own home. Atatiana was a victim."

"She was completely in a legal position, in the right position to be," Cañas said.

Jefferson family

The arrest affidavit released Tuesday, which reiterates the fact that Dean never identified himself as a police officer, says Jefferson's 8-year-old nephew told police that because she heard "noises coming from outside...she (Jefferson) took her handgun from her purse....pointed it toward the window." Because of that, Cañas says the officer might try to claim self-defense. But he doesn't think it will fly.

"What I said is what he's going to say. But I don't think it's going to necessarily save him in court. Because she did have a right to be in her house. She did have a right to have a firearm in her house. From her perspective, there are noises outside her window in the middle of the night. It's totally reasonable for her to have that gun."

The other officer at the house with Dean that night says in the arrest affidavit that she "could only see Jefferson's face through the window when Officer Dean discharged his weapon." In the body camera video you can see Jefferson briefly, her arms at her side. A gun is not visible.

Aaron Dean is currently out of jail on $200,000 bond.

