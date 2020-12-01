DALLAS — A person was fatally shot Saturday night in the southwest part of Dallas, according to authorities.

The adult victim was shot several times around 6 p.m. Saturday near the 4200 block of Camp Wisdom Road, police say.

That person was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, investigators say. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene. But detectives did not release a detailed description of the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

