DENTON, Texas — Police say they've arrested 28-year-old Xavier Patterson after a woman was found shot and killed at a home in Denton Friday evening.

Officers responded to the residence in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane after dispatch received a 911 hang-up call just after 7:30 p.m., police say.

Responding officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denton police found the suspect injured at the home. Patterson was initially taken to the hospital, but was released after receiving treatment.

Following his release, officers interviewed the suspect before arresting him on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Patterson was taken to the Denton City Jail.

The victim has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

Denton police say they are still investigating the incident and the suspect could face additional charges.

