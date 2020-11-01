FORT WORTH, Texas — Two men working in an electrical room were injured Saturday in Fort Worth, officials confirm.

Around 1:40 p.m., Fort Worth firefighters responded to a call near the 100 block of Throckmorton Street.

When fire crews arrived, the two victims had sustained flash burns to their faces and upper extremities, authorities say.

Both men were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: