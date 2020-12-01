ARLINGTON, Texas — A person has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning in Arlington, authorities confirm.

Arlington police responded to a stabbing call around 2:45 a.m. near the 5700 block of Prescott Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made in the case, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Trish Walker at 817-575-3214.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

