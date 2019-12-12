DALLAS — Garland police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Authorities say Bryan Ibarra, 17 allegedly shot Christopher Cardoza on Monday night during a drug deal.

Ibarra was booked into the Garland Detention Center Wednesday night on a murder charge. No bond has been set.

Detectives say Cardoza and his friend went to a parking lot near the 3600 block of South First Street to meet Ibarra and Edgar Villagas-Torres, 17, for a drug deal transaction.

During the encounter, authorities say Cardoza was shot while he was sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

The driver took Cardoza to the hospital but he later died from his injuries, police say.

Detectives are still looking for Torres. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asking to contact Garland police at 972-485-4844.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to an arrest. They can be reached at 972-272-8477.

17-year-old Edgar Adan Villegas-Torres

Garland police

