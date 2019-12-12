ARLINGTON, Texas — Eight suspects were arrested last week during a child online solicitation operation sting. A ninth person was arrested for drug and firearm charges, officials confirm.

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to conduct the operation, including the Arlington Police Department, Texas Department of Safety and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, officers targeted men who thought they were talking to minors online. Police then arranged a meeting time with the suspects at various locations.

The suspects showed up, believing they were going to meet with minors ranging from 13 to 16 years old, police say.

The following suspects were arrested during the operation:

Francisco Carreon, 60, online solicitation of a minor

Davion Carter, 24, online solicitation of a minor and misdemeanor warrants

Enrico Garcia, 25, online solicitation of a minor, possession of a controlled substance

Michael Owonifari, 19, online solicitation of a minor

Christopher Pinket, 46, online solicitation of a minor

Joshua Price, 23, online solicitation of a minor, resisting arrest/search and assault on a public servant

Brian Watt, 36, online solicitation of a minor

Christian Weitmann, 24, online solicitation of a minor

Richard Wilson, 38, possession of control substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor warrants

Suspects arrested in connection with child online solicitation operation Brian Watt, 36 Joshua Price, 23 Michael Owonifari, 19 Enrico Garcia, 25 Christian Weitmann, 24 Davion Carter, 24 Richard Wilson, 38, arrested for possession of control substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor warrants. Christopher Pinket, 46 Francisco Carreon, 60

Officials say more arrests could have been made, but 10 additional suspects from the online chats did not show up at locations.

“The collaboration between Texas DPS, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington PD demonstrates our commitment to identifying and arresting these individuals who prey on our most vulnerable victims, our children,” Police Chief Will Johnson said.

“We will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies with these types of operations to send a clear message to the criminal element that we will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community.”

More on WFAA: