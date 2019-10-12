A 17-year-old who went to a Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound has died, Garland police said.

Garland officers responded to a call about a wounded teenager around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. By the time officers arrived, Christopher Cardoza had already died, officials said.

Investigators believe Cardoza was shot during a meeting at a parking lot in the 3600 block of South 1st Street near Lon L. Wynne Park in Garland.

Cardoza was taken to the hospital "by a witness," Garland police said.

