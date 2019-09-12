DALLAS — A food delivery driver was shot multiple times after an altercation with a customer early Monday in northeast Dallas.

The driver was delivering food around 3:20 a.m. near the intersection of Ridgecrest Road and Park Lane when the fight broke out over the customer's order, Dallas police said.

The customer shot the delivery driver five times.The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to be OK, officers said.

The suspect stayed on scene until officers arrived and is now in custody, police said.

