FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people are injured and one person is dead after a car crash in Fort Worth, officials confirm.

Fort Worth police say the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near Mitchell Boulevard and S Beach Street.

There were two vehicles involved in the original crash, but police say one of the cars tried leaving the scene.

That same vehicle then wrecked into a different car, killing the person inside, officials say.

Four other passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The crash remains under investigation, police say.

