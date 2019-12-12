DALLAS — A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in north Oak Cliff, police confirm.

Dallas police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 9th Street.

The victim, who officials confirm is a Dallas student, was transported to the hospital after being shot several times. His condition was not released.

Two schools, W.H. Adamson High School and Hector P. Middle School, were placed on lockdown during the incident.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been made.

