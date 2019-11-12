A woman's body was found Wednesday floating in Lavon Lake in the Lavonia Park area in Wylie.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office pulled the body from the lake after they were contacted by Wylie police, officials said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon.

The identification of the woman is pending notification of next of kin, said Capt. Nick Bristow, with the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The body was taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

