Oak Cliff baker killed Dallas artist and burned his body after social media interview, affidavit says

DALLAS — The owner of an Oak Cliff bakery is accused of killing a well-known artist he interviewed on social media right before stabbing him and burning his body, the Dallas Police Department said.

Manuel Tellez, 45, interviewed Anthony Moreno at his Maroches Bakery on Instagram Live on April 2, 2022, talking to him about his artwork on display in his shop, according to the arrest-warrant affidavit. They were allegedly in the establishment alone together.

The interview consisted of the two talking about sugar skull art Moreno had for sale inside the bakery.

Once the Instagram interview finished, Moreno texted his wife just after midnight Sunday to let her know he would be home soon, the affidavit said.

It was soon after this interview police said Tellez stabbed Moreno multiple times in an alley about two blocks from the bakery. Tellez left the scene and changed clothing, before he returned to pour gasoline on Moreno and lit his body on fire.

While there still is a question of motive, the affidavit said these two men had a "romantic interest" in the same woman.

There is surveillance video from a neighbor's backyard that shows Moreno's body on fire at the exact time police said it happened.

Cellphone records and surveillance camera footage from a nearby gas station caught some of Tellez' movements from that night, according to a detective investigating Moreno's death.

In the video, you can see Tellez wearing a white glove filling a gas can, and the affidavit said a similar glove was found at the crime scene. The video allegedly shows Moreno then heading back towards the bakery.

Tellez was also wearing a surgical mask and baseball cap to keep his identity hidden, according to the affidavit. Tellez' SUV had large rust spots on the roof that could also be seen in the surveillance video, making it easy to identify him.

On Sunday, Moreno’s family reported to the police he was missing.

Tellez was still in the Dallas County jail as of Friday, with bail set at $1.5 million.

It wasn't revealed what led up to the murder until WFAA obtained the arrest-warrant affidavit later on Friday.

Police said they responded around 9:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of Kings Highway. Officers and fire crews arrived and found Moreno's burned body, according to police.