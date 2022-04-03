Burned body found in alleyway in Dallas neighborhood, police say

Police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will have to use forensic techniques to identify the victim.

DALLAS — A body was found burned in an alleyway in a North Oak Cliff neighborhood on Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

Police said they responded around 9:20 a.m. to the 1300 block of Kings Highway, near the intersection of North Tyler Street and West Davis Street.

Officers and fire crews arrived and found the body of a male victim that was burned, according to police. Police did not say if there were any other visible injuries.

According to police, the victim had been wearing boots, jeans, a dress shirt and a wedding ring.